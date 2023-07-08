WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns uses most disgusting move in history to down the Usos

Following what transpired at WWE Money in the Bank, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa were scheduled to come face to face with their cousin The Usos. On the night Austin Theory yet again put his title on the line, this time he faced Shaemus. WWE Rated R superstar Edge, who recently completed 25 years in the business appeared on the Greyson Waller Effect to make an announcement. Aside from that, AJ Styles was on the match card as well.

Trial of the Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns, who cut out a frustrated figure after being pinned by Jey Uso at WWE MITB, came to the ring in a segment that was known as "Trial of the Tribal Chief". The head of the table came with special counsel Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa. Then came the Usos and the mic work began. Roman went emotional and went on to offer Jey Uso the head stature, however, as he came to pick the title, Reigns low-blowed him and a brawl emanated which ended after Solo Sikoa put Jimmy Uso on a table. The action led to Jey Uso coming out to be middle later in the night and issuing a challenge to Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.

Other major highlights

AJ Styles and Karrion Kross, who have been feuding for over a month, faced each other in a one-on-one battle on the blue brand. In a bizarre showdown, the match ended within minutes and it was AJ Styles who won with a phenomenal forearm. In another highlight of the night, Edge made an appearance to the Greyson Waller effect. While the latter thought the ultimate opportunist will retire instead he challenged Waller to a match for the night's main event.

WWE SmackDown Results

United States Championship Match: Sheamus vs. Austin Theory. Result: Theory defeated Sheamus to retain

AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross. Result: Styles defeated Kross

Edge vs. Grayson Waller. Result: Edge won via pinfall

