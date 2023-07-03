Triple H's Big Revelation: 'One WWE Superstar Got Injured On Their Way Back From Ring'

WWE hosted one of the much-anticipated premium live events of its calendar, the Money In The Bank PLE, last Saturday. The exciting premium live event was held at the O2 Arena in London and was headlined by The Bloodline Civil War in the main event. The Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns was pinned for the first time in 1294 days by none other than Jey Uso.

Triple H makes a massive revelation about a superstar’s injury at MITB 2023

Appearing at the post-event press conference, legendary WWE wrestler and chief content officer Triple H revealed a WWE superstar suffered an injury during the last weekend’s premium live event. Although Triple H didn’t reveal the name of the superstar, he informed that the individual injured himself/herself while walking backstage. The WWE legend jokingly said he won’t reveal the name of the superstar to reveal embarrassment for the wrestler. The Chief Content Officer said in the press conference held after Money In The Bank 2023:

Happy to say that the only injury tonight was, and I'm not even going to say who it was because I don't want to embarrass them. But the only injury tonight was somebody on their way back from the ring after having done basically nothing, roll their ankle on the walk back. So, wonderfully successful night, and more importantly than that, everybody is healthy.

What happened at WWE Money In The Bank 2023?

As per WWE, here’s a look at the full results of WWE Money In The Bank 2023.

MITB Men’s Ladder Match: Damian Priest def. Logan Paul, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, Butch and LA Knight to become Señor Money in the Bank

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez def. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

Intercontinental Champion Gunther def. Matt Riddle via Submission; Drew McIntyre made his earth-shattering return and laid out Gunther

Cody Rhodes def. Dominik Mysterio

John Cena returned to give WrestleMania respect to London and delivered an Attitude Adjustment to Grayson Waller

MITB Women’s Ladder Match: IYO SKY def. Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega, Bayley, Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark to become Miss Women’s Money in the Bank

World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins def. Finn Bálor

The Usos def. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa in The Bloodline Civil War

Following MITB, the next big PPV in line for WWE is Summerslam 2023, which is scheduled to be held at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on August 5, 2023.