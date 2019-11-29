WWE: Stone Cold Talks About The Viewership Rating War Going On Between NXT And AEW

While promoting his WWE Network show The Broken Skull Sessions, Stone Cold Steve Austin appeared on the recent episode of the State of Combat podcast. In the episode, Steve Austin addressed the viewership war going on between WWE’s NXT and their rival AEW Dynamite. When asked about what he thinks about the viewership rating competition between AEW and NXT, Stone Cold said, "I believe in competition."

Steve Austin added that the competition between AEW and NXT is outstanding. He added that it reminds him of the competition WWE used to have with WCW. Stone Cold said that AEW’s content is pretty fresh and entertaining to see. He said that he loves the fact that NXT is on USA Network and not just WWE Network. The Texas Rattlesnake revealed that AEW and NXT are busy doing their own thing. He concluded by saying that one should appreciate how the two shows have been great for business. Stone Cold said,

“I just think more guys and gals in the business getting paid than a few years ago so the fact that everybody is making money, I love it."

WWE NXT sees a bump in its viewership ratings

Last week, many RAW and SmackDown superstars like Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, The Viking Raiders, Cesaro and more appeared on NXT to promote Survivor Series. The superstars not only boosted the ongoing storyline, but they also bumped up NXT’s viewership ratings. This was the first week in months that WWE’s gold-and-black show defeated AEW Dynamite in viewership ratings.

According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT drew 916,000 viewers on the USA Network while AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 893,000 viewers last week. The report also suggests that the last time NXT topped AEW in ratings was at its two-hour USA premiere on October 2. The first two episodes of NXT drew 1.179 million viewers and 1.006 million viewers, respectively.

