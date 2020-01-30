The Debate
Bayley Wants To Face WWE Legend Lita In 'dream' Showdown, Calls Her An Inspiration

WWE News

WWE SmackDown Women's champion Bayley wants to face her childhood idol Lita in an epic showdown for WWE. Know what Bayley said about the dream match-up.

Written By Raj Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
WWE Hall of Famer Lita is considered to be a pioneer of women’s wrestling. She has inspired numerous women to slide inside the wrestling ring. The 44-year-old retired from WWE in 2006. However, her love for the sport brought her back into the ring at the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match. Lita has been an inspiration for modern-day fighters and WWE SmackDown women’s champion Bayley wants to face her idol in one of the biggest fights of WWE history.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bayley (@itsmebayley) on

WWE: Bayley wants to face Lita in an epic showdown

During an interview with SPORTbible, Bayley revealed that she would love to face Lita inside the WWE ring someday. The SmackDown women’s champion clarified that she was a hardcore Lita fan during her childhood days. However, as she grew up, she gelled really well with Trish Stratus. Bayley feels that Trish Stratus and Lita were two of the biggest stars of women’s wrestling and she wants to slide in their shoes for the upcoming generation. However, when asked about her preferred opponent inside the ring, Bayley chose Lita. According to the 30-year-old champion, Sasha Banks is the perfect antidote for Trish Stratus while she is perfect for Lita.

 "The first Royal Rumble match that we had, having all those women back there, I was like freaking out just, 'What's going on. How are they actually here?' But over the years I've become pretty cool with both Lita and Trish, but more so Trish, which is crazy because Lita was like my hero growing up. She was who I wanted to be,” said Bayley.

(Image courtesy: Instagram handle of Bayley and WWE.com)

