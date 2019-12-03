Trish Stratus: Take A Look At Her Inspiring Journey After WWE

Trish Stratus, the former WWE Women’s champion, continues to inspire her fans. Even though she is no longer active in the promotion, Stratus still manages to find a way to stay relevant. After achieving almost everything in her WWE career, Trish Stratus solely devoted herself to the fitness universe. Trish Stratus took her final shot inside the WWE ring at SummerSlam and she returned back to her civilian life within a day. It left all her fans amazed.

WWE: Trish Stratus can play many roles

The self-admitted workaholic runs her own fitness centre named ‘Stratusphere’ and she is extremely passionate about it. WWE recently uploaded a video on their official YouTube channel in which Trish Stratus showcases her role as a fitness trainer. The seven-time World Champion revealed how WWE is an integral part of her fitness centre.

Trish Stratus starts her day by admitting that she is tired but that doesn't affect her passion. The 43-year-old diva has an affection for toys and her fitness centre has a massive collection of stuffed toys. According to Trish Stratus, she has to balance between being a mother, a fitness trainer and a sports entertainer.

Stratus began her career as an entrepreneur in 1999 with 'Trish Stratus booth’. The WWE Superstar is happy about her entire journey. Take a look at Trish Stratus’ inspirational work life.

WWE: Will Trish Stratus ever return to WWE?

The seven-time WWE Champion recently said that she might make her return in the WWE. The New Day has levelled up with Trish Stratus after their seventh title win and the diva feels that she has to come back to keep her legacy intact. The New Day is one glory away from surpassing Trish Stratus and if that happens, the 43-year-old might make a comeback.

