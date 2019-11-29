CM Punk Picks Four Greatest Wrestlers Of All Time; Names Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE Backstage analyst and former WWE champion CM Punk came up with his version of all-time Mount Rushmore of wrestling. CM Punk picked Japanese wrestling legend Mitsuharu Misawa, 'Macho Man' Randy Savage, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Harley Race in his list of favourite WWE superstars.

Race https://t.co/25T3nx9ALK — CM Pumpkinpie (@CMPunk) November 29, 2019

The official Twitter account of B/R Wrestling made a tweet earlier today asking people to drop their all-time wrestling Mount Rushmore. Their post included a photo that had their version of Mount Rushmore of pro-wrestling. They included Ric Flair, The Rock, The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin in their list.

Drop your all-time wrestling Mount Rushmore below 👇 pic.twitter.com/DYo6a1mt64 — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) November 28, 2019

CM Punk in WWE

The former WWE champion is considered to be one of the biggest superstars of this decade. He attracted fame and fans to himself with his pipebomb promo where he criticized WWE and its owner Vince McMahon on an episode of WWE RAW in 2011. In that year, he won the WWE Champion title against John Cena in a brilliant and memorable match at Money in the Bank. He kept the title for 434 days.

In 2014, CM Punk left WWE on a bad note and retired as a professional wrestler. However, on the November 12 episode of WWE Backstage, Punk shocked everyone by making a surprise appearance. It was announced later that he had joined the program as a special contributor and analyst.

