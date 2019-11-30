'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt Is The Top Merchandise Seller In WWE; Sources Reveal

In the recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt is WWE's top merchandise seller. The write up also suggests that Fiend masks, t-shirts, mugs, blankets, and Hurt/Heal gloves are currently the top sellers in every WWE shop. They are also the top sellers on WWE’s official website. This year is slowly becoming Bray Wyatt's year as the current WWE Universal Champion was able to defeat Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel. After that, he went on to retain his title at the recently concluded Survivor Series PPV.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown: Bray Wyatt to make an appearance; King Corbin may confront Roman Reigns

The report also suggests that WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was the leading merchandise seller in March. Her merchandise still does well in shops and websites. Reports state that 'The Fiend's merchandise saw success at a time when WWE's online sales were low. WWE saw a 16% decline in numbers this October compared to last year. Reports also state that Bray Wyatt's merchandise attracted a lot of crowds when the "The Fiend" was scheduled to face Daniel Bryan at Survivor Series.

Also Read l WWE: Stone Cold talks about the viewership rating war going on between NXT and AEW

WWE Survivor Series: ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt vs Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship

Bryan tried to start strong, but the champion recovered and started punishing the former WWE Champion. "The Fiend" started targeting Bryan’s neck and head but Bryan somehow escaped. He ran in the ring to deliver a tope suicidal, but was caught by Wyatt mid-air. Bryan escaped Sister Abigail and delivered a knee-strike which built his momentum.

Also Read l WWE: Chris Jericho slams CM Punk's WWE Backstage return, says 'no one cares'

From that point, Bryan delivered a lot of hits, but nothing affected the champion. Wyatt received three dropkicks from Bryan but still got back up. The challenger then showed some spirit and was greeted with a lot of "YES" chants. After getting the boost, he started unloading on Wyatt with his trademark kicks. Even then, Wyatt showed some power and got right back up. In the later part of the match, the fight continued in the corner where Wyatt applied the Mandible Claw. After that, it took only a few steps for Wyatt to retain his WWE Universal Championship title.

Also Read l WWE: Nikki Bella 'happy' after break-up with John Cena, reveals family member