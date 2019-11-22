Stone Cold Praises CM Punk's Return On WWE Backstage, Hopes To End Differences

CM Punk’s return to television with WWE Backstage has received Stone Cold Steve Austin’s seal of approval. The WWE Hall of Famer termed Punk’s return as a breath of fresh air. According to media reports, ever since Punk joined WWE Backstage, the viewership ratings have grown four-fold.

This week, talking on a podcast, Stone Cold made it clear that he was pleased that Punk and WWE were on good terms again. It should be noted that Punk has a contract with Fox and not with WWE. However, considering their acrimonious split, it is good to see Punk back in the WWE fold.

Austin said that he was not sure if CM Punk’s recent association with WWE will lead to anything more. However, he added that it was surely a good sign that Punk was back doing business with WWE. Stone Cold said that since the split was a bad one, even this step was a big step in the right direction.

Austin praises Punk

Praising Punk, Stone Cold said that he was a great pro-wrestler with great promos and fantastic talent. Austin said that he hoped WWE and Punk ironed out their differences. He also hoped that both sides were happy with the current arrangement. The Hall of Famer added that having Punk back was good for the wrestling business. He said that CM Punk was a breath of fresh air as he brought new perspectives, insights and opinions on wrestling.

It seems Stone Cold is not the only one excited about Punk’s return. As per reports, the WWE Backstage ratings quadrupled this week after Punk made his debut. It is being estimated that around 180,000 persons showed up to watch CM Punk and they were not left disappointed.One can only hope that the former WWE star’s popularity with the viewers will lead to something more substantial with the wrestling company once again. Maybe one day, we can watch the wrestler do what he does best in the ring.

