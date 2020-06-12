Undertaker Explains Why Reigns Benefited More Than Brock Lesnar By Breaking His Streak

There are only two superstars who have defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. However, Undertaker’s match with Brock Lesnar seemingly has more importance for the fans. At WrestleMania 30, Brock Lesnar became the first superstar to defeat 'The Phenom' on the grandest stage of them all. In the process, he also broke The Undertaker’s iconic two-decade-long winning streak at WrestleMania.

While talking to CBS Sports this week, Undertaker recalled the day of the event and how the decision was made for Brock Lesnar to beat him. Undertaker said that he and WWE CEO Vince McMahon had long conversations about the end of his streak. He revealed that every time they spoke, they changed the result of the WrestleMania match. He stated that he showed up to the WrestleMania 30 venue thinking he was going to win, but just a couple of hours before the match, he found out that he was going to lose and had to surrender his legendary WrestleMania streak. He said he respected Vince McMahon’s decision and didn’t question him after it was settled.

“I didn’t feel like Brock needed it. Brock was already a huge star, and it wasn’t going to help him one way or another. My only concern was there I might have been someone down the line that could have benefited from it more, and that probably would’ve been Roman Reigns later on," Undertaker said to CBS Sports

Undertaker was disappointed with his WrestleMania 33 performance

Roman Reigns defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 in a rather underwhelming singles match. The Undertaker himself accepted in an interview that his performance against Roman Reigns was ‘disgusting’. Undertaker also revealed that he was scheduled to retire after WrestleMania 33, but came back because he didn’t want to go out on the back of that performance. He stated that he was disappointed for Roman Reigns as the fight meant so much for the new superstar. In the recently released episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride, the WWE legend can be seen apologising to Roman Reigns.

The Undertaker met Roman Reigns after his fight with John Cena at WrestleMania 34 and said, “I felt so bad about last year. I just want you to know, that bothers me. I didn’t have it, you know that.”

