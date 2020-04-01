WWE Superstar Edge Opens Up On His Responsiblities As A Wrestler

WWE Hall of Famer Edge thrilled the entire wrestling universe by making his in-ring return at WWE Royal Rumble this year. After hanging up his boots in 2012, Edge came out of his retirement for the WWE fans as he recently claimed of wanting to help everyone forget their responsibilities for 2-3 hours a day in an interview. WWE fans went berserk after Edge’s entrance theme played at the 21st spot of Royal Rumble 2020 and the R-Rated Superstar made his way towards the ring. Edge is going to embrace the ring once again opposite Randy Orton in the upcoming WrestleMania 36. Meanwhile, the former world champion has opened up about his comeback story and his future inside the ring.

WrestleMania 36: Edge opens up about his WWE return and Royal Rumble 2020

According to a leading Indian daily, WWE superstar Edge discussed his WWE journey in a recent interview where he said, “For me, I had to very quickly wrap my mind that WWE and wrestling were done for me in 2011. If I did not accept what everyone told me, I would be very unhealthy. I needed to find things to do and move on with life and finish that chapter off. As years passed and I began feeling good and I put in the work that I thought would be needed to make a comeback.”

Edge further said that everything started to "feel real" at Royal Rumble 2020 as it became more than a challenge for him. When asked about feeling nervous, Edge said that he was not at all nervous as he has been doing it throughout his life. “To get back and be in the WWE, where I am trusted to be part of those things, be it camera angles, the gear, my music - all that I am involved in, I just love it. I needed this to be the best dad at home if it makes sense.” said the WWE Hall of Famer.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)