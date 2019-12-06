WWE Star Elias Set To Leave WWE And Join Chris Jericho In AEW In 2020: Report

WWE may have saved Randy Orton from joining AEW, but it looks like Orton former rival and WWE superstars Elias may join AEW. According to a report by Forbes, Elias’ contract with WWE ends in 2020 and when that happens he is going to join AEW. However, Elias is not the first WWE superstar who is in the news to leave the company. Earlier, current WWE-bound superstars like Sin Cara, The Revivals, Luke Harper and many more have asked WWE for their release on social media. And many WWE superstars like Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley have already left WWE for different reasons.

Elias joined WWE NXT in 2014 and moved to the main roster in 2018. His last appearance in WWE was back on August 27 at SmackDown Live, where he lost the match against Drake Maverick. On September 10, 2019, Elias got injured while training and suffered a critical ankle injury. However, he made his return in the recent episode of SmackDown where he was a part of a funny segment with drake maverick.

WWE: Triple H talks about WWE superstars airing their issues on social media

During a media conference for NXT TakeOver: WarGames, Triple H addressed the controversies regarding WWE Superstars wanting to leave WWE. In the past months, WWE superstars like Mike Kanellis, Luke Harper and Sin Cara took to their social media accounts to request their releases from the company. While talking about the issue, Triple H revealed that Twitter is not the place for superstars to take such a step. He said that they should call WWE officials in person if they want to make an announcement.

"Professional wrestling and the keyword there is professional".

Triple H went on to say that WWE is trying to ensure the business and the wrestlers act more professionally. "I don't understand people airing issues," Triple H said. 'The Game' revealed that if he ever had some problem with a superstar, he would never go on Twitter and complain but rather opt to speak with them in person since that is what professionalism is all about. He added that he never understood the process of superstars using social media to make an announcement.

