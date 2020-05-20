Owen Hart's Widow, Martha, Forgives WWE For Husband's Death But Against HOF Inclusion

Owen Hart's fatal accident in 1999 till date remains one of the most controversial deaths in WWE history. Not only did WWE infamously continue the event after the tragic incident, but it also led to a fractured relationship between Owen Hart's family and WWE. While the relationship is yet to be mended, Owen Hart's widow, Martha Hart, says she has forgiven WWE, Vince Mcmahon and others for the death of her husband.

Martha Hart forgives WWE, Vince McMahon for husband's loss

Vice's documentary, Dark Side Of The Ring, released on Wednesday, which explored the tragic accident - highlighted as one of the darkest days in the history of professional wrestling. Martha Hart, who appeared in the documentary to share her experience after the tragic loss, took part in an interview with CBS Sports to promote the documentary. "At the end of it all, I've forgiven all of them, really," she said during the interview. "The Hart family, Vince McMahon, I don't hold any grudges. I hope life has been kind to all of them. My life hasn't been easy, and I certainly wouldn't wish harm on anyone. Some damage in life is irreparable. You can't fix it. It's done."

While Martha Hart chose to forgive WWE and Vince McMahon for Owen Hart's death, she added that she is not interested in befriending them or even be associated with the company again. "Again, you can forgive people, but it doesn't mean you have to befriend them and be associated with them. At the same time, I don't wish them any harm, and I hope their lives turned out well," she added.

Owen Hart autopsy

The brother of Canadian wrestler, Bret 'The Hitman' Hart, Owen Hart died at the age of 34 after an equipment malfunction caused him to suffer a fatal fall during his ring entrance at the Over the Edge pay-per-view event. Owen Hart reportedly fell from a height of 78 feet and landed chest-first on a top rope. He was subsequently transferred to the Trauma Medical Center in Kansas City, where he was later pronounced dead. The Owen Hart autopsy report stated the wrestler died due to internal bleeding resulting from blunt force trauma.

Martha Hart against Owen Hart's Hall of Fame inclusion

Controversy arose in the aftermath of the incident as WWE opted to continue the PPV despite the tragic accident. Then-WWE announcer Jim Ross announced the death of Owen Hart to the home viewers during the PPV, but not to the crowd in the arena, who remained oblivious to the death of the wrestler for the entirety of the event.

WWE was later sued by Martha Hart twice - in 1999 and in 2010 - and both lawsuits were reportedly settled out of the court. While Martha Hart appears to have forgiven WWE for the loss of her husband, she claims she will never allow Owen Hart's inclusion into the WWE Hall of Fame. According to Martha, WWE doesn't even have a "Hallway of Fame" and it is nothing but a "fake entity". "There's nothing real or tangible. It's just an event they have to make money. They put it on TV and have a celebration, and it's just so ridiculous. I would never even entertain it. It's garbage," she stated.

Dark Side Of The Ring: The Final Days of Owen Hart will explore the tragic incident and the aftermath of the fatal accident.

