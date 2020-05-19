Ranveer Singh 'had His Eyes' On The Promotion With Hulk Hogan As His Idol, Claims WWE

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is known for stellar acting skills, unique fashion sense and a high-octane personality that makes him stand out. However, those precise skills nearly landed Ranveer Singh in a different industry. A young Ranveer Sigh dreamed of making it big in the WWE ring and considered Hulk Hogan as his role model. While Ranveer Singh himself is an icon now, the Bollywood superstar recently took to Instagram and posted a picture where he is spotted shirtless alongside a Hulk Hogan poster.

Ranveer Sigh WWE: Bollywood actor claims Hulk Hogan was his idol and opens up about his childhood dream

Ranveer Singh posted the picture from his official Instagram handle and WWE officials were quick to take notice. The official Twitter handle of WWE posted the image of Ranveer Singh and revealed that Indian superstar wanted to be a WWE superstar in the past. Ranveer Singh showcased his love and respect for Hulk Hogan in the caption as he went on to quote, “Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild on you!” 🤣 #mondayfeeling throw it way back to when #WWF was life 🤼‍♂️ had a poster on my wall of The Immortal @hulkhogan”. Though the Bollywood actor did not mention anything about his childhood dream of becoming a WWE superstar in the caption, the official Twitter handle of WWE disclosed the news for the fans. “Ranveer Singh is one of the biggest Bollywood stars, but he had his eyes on sports-entertainment as a youngster.” quoted the WWE's Twitter handle.

Ranveer Singh WWE: From the Past

. @RanveerOfficial

ARE YOU F'N KIDDING ME???????????

1 - It's Eat Sleep CONQUER Repeat

2 - Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar

3 - I am litigious

4 - EAT SLEEP DEPOSITION REPEAT https://t.co/yppZe129eZ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 19, 2019

In the past, Ranveer Singh got into a minor feud with WWE's Paul Heyman. During the 2019 Cricket World Cup, Ranveer Singh went on to praise Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya on Twitter and wrote, “Eat, sleep, dominate, repeat”. Brock Lesnar’s manager Paul Heyman did not take kindly to those words as he felt Ranveer Singh was stealing the words of his client without taking Brock Lesnar's consent. Paul Heyman lashed out at Ranveer Singh on Twitter but the Bollywood superstar chose not to indulge in a war of words.

Image courtesy: Ranveer Singh Instagram and WWE