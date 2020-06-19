WWE UK Talents Among Wrestlers Accused Of Sexual Assault In Wake Of #SpeakingOut Movement

Numerous pro-wrestlers from Britain, including several contracted with WWE, have been charged with the allegations of sexual assault and harassment by various women online this week. Although no legal complaint has been charged against the pro-wrestling circuit, internet users accused a bunch of wrestlers of sexually harassing them, which has already caused a widespread turmoil in the WWE Universe.

On Thursday, the hashtag #Speakout became prominent on Twitter, where several women opened up about facing sexual harassment, pointing fingers mostly at Britain wrestling circuit including former cruiserweight champion Jordan Devlin. However, several other WWE superstars were also included in the list.

WWE UK talents: British wrestlers face sexual allegations on Twitter

I’m disgusted by what I’m reading.



Well done to those speaking out. I really hope we can make British wrestling a better place and keep everyone safe.



This is a huge eye opener and let’s hope it will force a big change. — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) June 18, 2020

On Twitter, the #Speakout movement gathered momentum within a few hours, as numerous women landed up to reveal their battle against sexual harassment against various WWE UK takents. Meanwhile, WWE star Pete Dunne expressed his shock about the same on the social media platform. A lot of his fellow WWE superstars were charged with those allegations and Pete Dunn stated on Twitter, “This is a huge eye-opener and let’s hope it will force a big change.”

WWE UK talents Jordan Devlin, Ligero, Travis Banks and Joe Coffey has been accused of sexually harassing women in the on-going #Speakout movement. However, things might turn out to be hideous for these wrestling prodigies as WWE itself is investigating into the matter. WWE officially released a statement on former cruiserweight champion Jordan Devlin and explained, “We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter.”

WWE UK talents: Jordan Devlin has been one of the accused among WWE UK talents

One of the biggest WWE UK talents, Jordan Devlin was accused of sexual abuse by a woman named Hannah Francesca. The accuser shared some images on Twitter where she was spotted donning injury marks all over her lower body. Although her tweets are protected now, the infamous WWE wrestler sexual assault incident has surprised a lot of WWE fans. Meanwhile, Jordan Devlin has reportedly faced the maximum heat online due to the #Speakout movement.

Apart from Jordan Devlin, several other WWE UK talents are also being interrogated as per reports. There have been sexual allegations against numerous WWE UK talents and all the cases are being verified. WWE is yet to announce officially from their end regarding this matter.

