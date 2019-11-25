WWE Survivor Series 2019: Roman Reigns Leads Men's SmackDown Team To Victory

The superstars of WWE NXT went head-to-head against the superstars of WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown for the first time in a battle for brand supremacy in the WWE Survivor Series. SmackDown superstar Roman Reigns led the blue brand to a victory against the other two brands of WWE. This match was a men’s traditional Survivor Series elimination tag-team match.

This will NOT be the last time we see @WWERomanReigns and @RealKeithLee in the same ring.



It was MUST-WIN for #SmackDown, and #TheBigDog made it happen! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/nh2tTt7swg — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 25, 2019

'The Architect' Seth Rollins led the red brand which comprised of Ricochet, Drew Mclntyre, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. 'The Big Dog' Roman Reigns captained the blue brand while Shorty G, Mustafa Ali, King Baron Corbin and Braun Strow accompanied him. Meanwhile, the NXT team was announced by Shawn Michaels in the pre-show. Tommaso Ciampa led the NXT team while Damian Priest, Keith Lee, WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER and Matt Riddle accompanied him.

Survivor Series: Match results

It all started with the utmost intensity as Drew Mclntyre, Walter and Braun Strowman entered the ring. They put up an exciting opening fight for all three brands. 'The Imperium' leader was the first person to be eliminated from the match. He was dismissed by a claymore kick from Mclntyre. It was almost the end of the fight when Keith Lee, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns were in the ring. Lee shocked the whole WWE Universe by eliminating Raw skipper Seth Rollins.

For a moment, it seemed like the NXT is going to steal this match with Lee in the ring. However, the blue brand captain Roman Reigns bounced back with a spear to eliminate Lee. He constructed SmackDown’s win in an intense match.

