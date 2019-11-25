WWE Survivor Series 2019: Shayna Baszler Helps NXT Win Brand War

The NXT women’s champion Shayna Baszler won the triple threat match against the RAW women’s champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley in the concluding match of the WWE Survivor Series 2019. NXT stood at 4 points, SmackDown at 2 while RAW managed to put up only 1 point on the scorecard at the end of WWE Survivor Series.

Watch: WWE Survivor Series 2019

WWE Survivor Series 2019: Bayley tap out

After an intense battle, the Queen of Spades, Shayna Baszler forced the blue brand champion, Bayley, to tap out to the 'Kirifuda Clutch'. As a result, NXT was crowned as the superior brand on the main roster. The pay-per-view ended with a fight as 'The Man' threw Shayna Baszler through a table post-match.

WWE Survivor Series 2019: Match details

The match started with all three women exchanging slurs back and forth for a few minutes at the beginning of the match. Lynch dominated the match in the starting as she got the first advantage. She executed the 'Becksploder Suplex' on both of her opponents. However, after an intense brawl, Lynch was not in her senses as Shayna Baszler threw her on a table. Bayley took Shayna Baszler to the ring after the Lynch- Baszler brawl. Baszler got the 'Kirifuda Clutch' on but Bayley fought out and went up top. Bayley came off with the elbow but Baszler caught her and locked in the 'Kirifuda Clutch'. Bayley then tapped for the finish.

As Becky Lynch attacked Shayna Baszler in the concluding part of the WWE Survivor Series 2019. The storyline is expected to be continued in the upcoming Monday Night Raw.

