Batista Responds To Triple H And Randy Orton Following Comments On Hall Of Fame Induction

WWE recently confirmed Batista as one of the Hall of Fame inductees of 2020. Several WWE Superstars and WWE fans took to Twitter to congratulate Batista for the feat. 'The Animal' was also praised by his The Evolution gang teammates Randy Orton and Triple H.

Been up and down the road and all over the world with @DaveBautista for nearly two decades. Huge accomplishment for him and a well-deserved honor. #WWEHOF https://t.co/6sXGmjsVwR — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 9, 2019

WWE Hall of Fame: Triple H and Randy Orton congratulates Batista

Founder and senior producer of WWE NXT, Triple H lauded Batista for his achievements and contribution towards the company and also his well-established Hollywood career. Meanwhile, Randy Orton remembered the days when Triple H and Ric Flair mentored these two during their Evolution days.

I've stood next to and across from him in the ring, and with pride watched him perform on the silver screen. A man who has followed his heart to realize all of his dreams & now adds another accomplishment added to the long list of his accolades. Congrats @DaveBautista!#WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/4s1laKSSZ0 — Triple H (@TripleH) December 9, 2019

WWE Hall of Fame: Batista's reply

And now, Batista has finally replied to his Evolution gang members – Triple H and Randy Orton. Following The Vipers’ comments, the upcoming Hall of Fame inductee responded to Randy Orton by mentioning how the two of them have been chasing and thriving on their dreams from the get-go. On the other hand, Batista replied to Triple H, who he regards as a mentor, writing that he had an opportunity to learn from the best.

Between your credit card and my ID we could get a rental car! 😂 #goodtimes #dreamchasers https://t.co/SvXQOmCXml — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) December 10, 2019

I learned from the best! 🙏🏼 https://t.co/IqFpulzSNY — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) December 10, 2019

The Evolution gang will be forever in the hearts of WWE fans as they changed the face of WWE by promoting the company with two of its biggest stars -– Randy Orton and Batista. The two time Hall of Famer Ric Flair has still not responded to Batista being an inductee.