Lana Posts Scary Mugshot After Arrest; Requests WWE Backstage To Address The Issue

WWE superstar Lana, who was arrested on Monday Night Raw with her boyfriend Bobby Lashley, is still active on social media. WWE Superstar Lana recently posted mugshots of herself and boyfriend Bobby Lashley on her Twitter account. Posting the picture, Lana requested the WWE Backstage panel to talk about the things that happened on RAW last night.

Figures this bum could only get me when my back is turned...🙄 #WWEStarrcade https://t.co/cp8dmKaOao — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) December 2, 2019

Bobby Lashley was having his second consecutive match against Kevin Owens on Monday Night RAW. This match was carried out in the surveillance of Nashville officials, brought in by Lashley and Lana. The match was stopped in between as Rusev (Lana's husband) came out of the audience to attack Lashley. Bobby asked the officials to stop him. In return, he was arrested for nudging an officer. Meanwhile, Lana also slapped a police official, who was present at the incident. This led to her arrest too.

Watch Bobby Lashley and Lana are arrested on Monday Night Raw

Lana tweets about her arrest

Now, Lana has posted a picture, showing mugshots of the couple on Twitter. Also, Lana tagged WWE Backstage hosts Renee Young, Paige and Booker T. She stated that it's important that WWE Backstage talks about the injustice that was done on RAW.

This storyline has been stretched for a long while on WWE. However, it was supposed to end with a last man standing match at WWE Starrcade recently. The match couldn’t happen because of the restraining order on Rusev.