Brock Lesnar Talks About Big Show's Disgusting Poop Story Inside The Ring

WWE’s Brock Lesnar has taken some of the worst beatings in the ring. However, he has still managed to hold on to his Beast Incarnate persona. However, even the Beast was not prepared for a poop shower in the ring. Yes, you read that correctly. During a recent interaction with Rod Pederson at the Prince Wales Centre, Brock Lesnar said that during a match, Big Show ended up spraying him with diarrhoea.

Also Read | Brock Lesnar's Return And Two Title Matches To Take Place In 2020's First WWE RAW Episode

Also Read | Brock Lesnar, Sting, Hulk Hogan And Other Legendary Superstars Destroyed By Goldberg

WWE news: Big Show's poop story

Brock Lesnar recounted the incident which took place when he was contracted full-time by WWE. Brock Lesnar said that he was wrestling the 7 feet wrestler in South Africa. Before the match, Big Show (whose real name is Paul Wright) was suffering from a bad case of food poisoning. However, the latter insisted on wrestling, according to Brock Lesnar.

Also Read | Big Show Net Worth, Salary, WWE Comeback And Upcoming Netflix Series

Also Read | Big Show Warns Cain Velasquez To Beware Of 'Monster' Brock Lesnar

That did not go down well for either of them. When Brock Lesnar slammed the giant onto the canvas, Big Show exploded with diarrhoea all over his opponent. Brock Lesnar and Big Show are not the only wrestlers who have suffered from embarrassment caused by an upset stomach. 16-time World Champion John Cena once revealed to SPORTbible that he had once performed while suffering from food poisoning.

Also Read | WWE, On This Day: Henry & Big Show Implode At WWE Vengeance 2011!

John Cena's poop story in WWE

John Cena said that he was wearing an orange spandex short and by the end of the match, it had turned into a disgusting shade of brown. John Cena recounted another incident where his music was played, announcing his arrival, but he was not ready to go out. He said that he preferred to arrive late than end up pooping during the performance.

Also Read | WWE News: Daniel Bryan Becomes The No. 1 Contender For Bray Wyatt's Universal Championship