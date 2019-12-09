WWE Throwback: When The Undertaker Played Mind Games With Randy Orton

The WWE fans witnessed a great rivalry between The Undertaker and Randy Orton in 2005 which lasted for the entire year. It had all started when Orton had challenged Taker at Wrestlemania 21 where the 'Legend Killer' failed to break the Undertaker's undefeated streak. However, things did not end right there as the former world champion would renew their rivalry a couple of months later. Meanwhile, Orton would also get the better of the 'Deadman' by treacherous means as this rivalry progressed. However, leading up to their final match of the year, the Undertaker intimidated Randy Orton by indulging in some cruel mind games.

The Undertaker plays mind games with Randy Orton

It happened on the December 9, 2005, episode of Smackdown that took place at the University of South Carolina. The Undertaker had challenged Randy Orton inside 'Hell In A Cell' at Armageddon the previous week and had left Orton frozen with fear. Unlike the previous week, the 'Legend Killer' was all charged up and he told his father 'Çowboy Bob Orton' that he was going to call out the Undertaker but, his father asked him to reconsider his decision. The youngest World Heavyweight Champion then went to the ring, called out the 'Phenom' and asked him to settle everything right there. Nonetheless, Taker responded with a Hell In A Cell promo and made his intentions clear.

It was the beginning of things to come. Later, Orton started to get illusions about the 'Deadman' stalking him. While freshening up, he saw the 'Phenom' behind him when he had looked at the mirror but on turning back, he was not there. Then, when Randy decided to have a chat with his father after some time, he saw that the second generation superstar's face was covered with blood. The former member of the Evolution then decided to leave the arena but just when the father-son duo was making an exit, they walked past a monitor with Undertaker's face on it, and the eyes followed them. While they tried to get inside the car, it was locked from inside and to their surprise it drove away with no one inside it. His night was summed up when Josh Mathews came out to interview him but his voice was that of the Undertaker.

''Enjoying the ride Randy? Well, the highway to hell doesn't stop until you come to a dead-end. Armageddon. Hell In A Cell'', said Mathews in Taker's voice as a shell-shocked Randy Orton looked on.

Watch the video here:

What happened thereafter?

The Hell In A Cell match between Randy Orton and the Undertaker was scheduled at Armageddon 2005 which was the final pay-per-view of the year. Heading into the contest, Taker played some more mind games with Orton and on the night of the event, defeated the Legend Killer in what was a brutal match to end their rivalry.

