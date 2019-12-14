WWE TLC Live Streaming, Match Card, Preview And All Details You Need To Know

The WWE Network is set for their final PPV event of 2019. Table, Ladders and Chairs (TLC) have been backbone of WWE’s pay-per-view events in December since a decade. It was only in 2017 when the event was preponed to the month of October. In all, there are six matches announced till now for the upcoming edition. Interestingly, none of the matches are one-on-one matchups for championships yet.

Thanks for stepping up @DanaBrookeWWE. Let’s do it again.



BUT in the meantime....

NOBODY IS ON OUR PAYGRADE@SashaBanksWWE https://t.co/MlsjdnQpiV — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 14, 2019

WWE TLC 2019 match card

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship: The Viking Raiders vs. TBD (Open challenge)

Non-Title Match: Bray Wyatt (champion) vs. The Miz

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (TLC match)

Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley (Tables match)

Women's Tag Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors (champions) vs. Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair (TLC match)

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (champions) vs. The Revival

WWE TLC 2019: When and where will it happen?

Venue: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Day and Date: Sunday, December 15, 2019

Start Time:

12 AM United Kingdom, December 16, 2019, Monday

7 PM ET United States December 15, 2019, Sunday

5:30 AM (India) Monday, December 16, 2019, Monday

WWE TLC live streaming details

The WWE TLC 2019 can be seen live on WWE Network but only if you have subscribed at $9.99 per month. Viewers in India can watch it live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India as well as SonyLIV online.

