WWE TLC Rumours: Roman Reigns May Face Baron Corbin; Daniel Bryan Can Get A Rematch

With the TLC PPV just a few weeks away, WWE has already started new storylines which lead to the PPV. Some think that SmackDown’s big dog Roman Reigns may face Baron Corbin in a singles match. The night can also see a rematch between Daniel Bryan and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship. According to WWE’s official website, the TLC (Tables, Ladders, Chairs) PPV will take place on Sunday, December 15, 2019 (December 16, 2019, in India) at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The show will start at 5:30 AM IST on Monday on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and SonyLIV besides the official WWE website itself.

Also Read l WWE RAW: Rusev's reaction to Lana and Bobby Lashley getting arrested is insane

WWE TLC: Match that can happen in the upcoming PPV

WWE TLC: Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio and Ricochet vs The O.C.

In the recent episode of RAW, fans saw The O.C. confronting Randy Orton and punishing him for helping Rey Mysterio win the United States Championship against AJ Styles. Rey Mysterio and Ricochet came to the ring to save the Viper and forced The O.C to run away. This forced fans to believe that The O.C. can face the trio of Orton, Rey Mysterio and Ricochet in the future.

Also Read l WWE RAW: Randy Orton takes down AJ Styles with an RKO out of nowhere, stuns WWE Universe

WWE TLC: Roman Reigns may face Baron Corbin

The feud between Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin has been going on for months and fans would like to see both the wrestlers face each other once again. Earlier, fans thought that the SmackDown duo may face each other at Survivor Series, but that didn’t happen as both Reigns and Corbin were members of Team SmackDown. But after the events of Survivor Series and last week’s SmackDown, it is believed that the duo may face each other in the upcoming WWE TLC PPV.

Also Read l WWE RAW: Seth Rollins apologises for his actions, Kevin Owens thrashes him with a stunner

WWE TLC: Daniel Bryan can get a rematch against The Fiend

After losing the match against The Fiend at WWE Survivor Series, Daniel Bryan came to the ring to demand a rematch. Bray Wyatt didn’t accept the challenge, but he attacked Bryan with his claw. This made fans believe that a rematch between The Fiend and Daniel Bryan can definitely take place at WWE TLC.

Also Read l Stone Cold Steve Austin confirms legendary WWE Superstar for 'The Broken Skull Sessions'