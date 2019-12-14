Paige Blames WWE For Giving Women Wrestlers A Weak Booking, Calls For A Dedicated PPV

WWE’s booking of its female superstars seems to have become a topic of discussion lately. Recently, Corey Graves of After the Bell fame had criticized the company for weak bookings of its women wrestlers. Now, retired WWE superstar Paige has blasted her former employer for not giving the women stars their due.

Also Read | Paige: WWE Superstar's Salary, Net Worth And What's Next For The Diva

Okay take Saudi out of the equation. how about the years before the evolution when the women would be the first to get cut on every show. Therefore it being an all male show? Is it really that big of an issue to have ONE PPV a year dedicated to the female superstars? https://t.co/0zSFhoXGt0 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) December 13, 2019

Also Read | WWE News: Charlotte Flair Reveals The Reason Behind Her Disconnect With Becky Lynch

Paige, who retired from WWE in 2018, has been one of the pioneers of WWE Evolution – the company’s all-women pay-per-view event. She said that WWE held such events in the past. However, WWE Evolution was not brought back in 2019. Paige said WWE should bring back Evolution. She further added that she did not understand why the company could not arrange for another all-women PPV event. Paige said that she felt like many female wrestlers in the WWE fold were being held back.

Also Read | WWE News: Is Charlotte Flair Not Happy With Her Current Storyline?

You know how outspoken I can be guys and gals. Well check out @AfterTheBellWWE w/ @WWEGraves and hear a lot of bleeping sounds! I wanna see another all women’s PPV damn it!! @WWE pic.twitter.com/MHbar1Kg1f — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) December 13, 2019

Also Read | Charlotte Flair Talks About Her Father’s Legacy And Sends A Powerful Message To Women

Paige praises WWE women wrestlers including Sasha Banks

Paige appreciated and praised Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Becky Lynch. She added that many other WWE women wrestlers were not being given opportunity. Paige said it was exciting to have some fresh faces on WWE like Nattie Neidhart, Lacey Evans and Liv Morgan.

Also Read | WWE: Sasha Banks Reveals Her New Entrance Song Produced By Snoop Dogg

Also Read | WWE SmackDown: Sasha Banks Defeats Nikki Cross; Watch Highlights

Paige said that although she is a SmackDown girl, she liked the NXT women’s division more. She said that it was not the female wrestlers who are to be blamed for this.

Also Read | Watch Ronda Rousey Prepare To Fight Becky Lynch And Charlotte Flair At WrestleMania