WWE To Induct Former World Champion And Commentator JBL Into Hall Of Fame 2020

In the latest episode of WWE BackStage, it was revealed that JBL is going to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2020, which is slated to take place in Tampa during the WrestleMania weekend. The former WWE Champion retired from the sport of wrestling in 2009 but even today, John “Bradshaw” Layfield is considered to be one of the biggest pioneers of the WWE. JBL is currently a WWE commentator who appears on FOX on WWE SmackDown and his immense contribution towards the WWE Universe has cemented his spot among the WWE Hall of Famers.

WWE: Former WWE SmackDown legend JBL Hall of Fame honour

The WWE Hall of Fame 2020 ceremony will take place on April 2 at Amalie Arena and it will be aired live on the WWE Network. Apart from JBL, Batista, nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman), and The Bella Twins (Nikki Bella and Brie Bella) are officially announced for the WWE Hall of Fame 2020.

During his conversation at the latest segment of WWE Backstage, JBL credited Simmons and late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero for influencing his wrestling career. According to JBL, Eddie Guerrero helped him a lot throughout his WWE days and helped him having a ‘Hall of Famer’ career of his own. JBL’s former rival John Cena also appeared via video clip and congratulated JBL for his latest accomplishment.

"Hey John, it's John. Remember that young whippersnapper that you put over at WrestleMania for the strap? I just want to thank you for everything you've ever done for me. I have a great perspective of all the people that have helped me along my journey, and there is no me without you. We had some wonderful times and I hope that as you get inducted into the Hall of Fame, maybe you can relive some of those times and enjoy some of those memories like I do every single day” said John Cena

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)