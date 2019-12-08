WWE TLC: The New Day Will Face The Revival For The SmackDown Tag Team Championship

After defeating 'The Heavy Machinery', Mustafa Ali & Shorty G, and 'Lucha House Party' in a fatal four-way match, 'The Revival' has earned a chance to face 'The New Day' for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at the upcoming WWE TLC. Both the tag teams have proven themselves in the past and a lot is expected from the champions and the challengers alike. Fans believe that the two pairs may display some great wrestling as both the teams have good chemistry together and have an experience of fighting each other in the past.

Heavy Machinery vs Revival vs Mustafa Ali & Shorty G vs Lucha House Party

The four best tag teams of SmackDown fought each other to win a chance to face the New Day at WWE TLC. The match started with The Heavy Machinery gaining momentum and sealing their first pinfall on The Lucha House Party. Otis got the hot tag and tried to keep the pressure for The Heavy Machinery, but was eliminated by The Revival. A brawl broke out between the two final teams and the duo of Mustafa Ali and Shorty G were seen throwing The Revival’s Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder near the announcer's table where the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions were sitting.

After the commercial, the match resumed in the ring and The Revival was seen punishing Ali by throwing him into the timekeeper's area. Shorty, who was alone at the ringside, came in to face The Revival, but despite his efforts, The Revival overpowered him and a Shatter Machine delivered by them sealed the match in their favour. After the match, The New Day and The Revival were seen exchanging words and taunting each other.

