WWE Veterans Discuss Future Of Women's Division Without Ronda Rousey And Becky Lynch

The WWE Women’s division has had witnessed a lot of revolutionary changes since its inception. Starting off with Trish Stratus, Lita and Chyna to making the women’s unit as one of the most popular rosters followed by the likes of Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch, WWE Universe has seen it all. Today, the WWE Women’s roster holds a massive global following as it is regarded as one of the best entities in the sports community. However, a lot of wrestling veterans believe that the WWE Women’s roster is being transitioned into a new era. In the latest episode of WWE Backstage, a lot of experts sat down and predicted the future of the WWE Women’s division 'without' show women like Ronda Rousey or Becky Lynch.

Wrestling veterans predict the future of WWE women’s division without Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch

There’s no denial that Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch have been two of the biggest superstars of the promotion, both of whom have a massive fan following. However, Ronda Rousey has already parted ways with the promotion and Becky Lynch has also exited recently, following her pregnancy. Thus, the current WWE roster is assumed to be in a bit of jeopardy since two of their biggest superstars have gone missing in recent times.

In the latest episode of WWE Backstage, Paige and Beth Phoenix revealed how WWE Women’s division is going to move on from Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey. According to Beth Phoenix, the current WWE Women’s division has a lot of potential superstars and Phoenix appeared confident while claiming that they (WWE) are going to do “fine” without Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey. Bianca Belair is a future champion according to Beth Phoenix.

Although Ronda Rousey bashed WWE officials after quitting the promotion, Triple H claimed a few days ago that he would love to watch Ronda Rousey compete in the WWE gain. However, the wrestling fan base has already passed a lot of heat over Ronda Rousey, after she bashed the WWE fan base. On the other hand, thhe “Becky Lynch pregnant” report has confirmed the Irish Lass Kicker’s exit from the promotion for the timing.

Image courtesy: WWE