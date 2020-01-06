The Debate
Kevin Owens Reveals The Advice Stone Cold Steve Austin Gave Him 15 Years Ago

WWE News

Kevin Owens says the reason he has such excellent promo skills is because of some advice Stone Cold Steve Austin gave him. Keep reading for more details.

Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens says the reason he has such excellent promo skills is because of some advice Stone Cold Steve Austin gave him. Kevin Owens was appearing on Booker T’s chat show Reality of Wrestling when he made the revelation. The wrestler said that he met the WWE legend at Dallas airport in Texas in 2005. The advice that Stone Cold Austin gave him has helped him in his career.

According to Kevin Owens, he and Sami Zayn were taking a connecting flight when he bumped into Stone Cold Steve Austin. Kevin Owens casually asked Stone Cold Steve Austin for any tips regarding his WWE career. Stone Cold Steve Austin told the wrestler that he should never stop running his mouth.

Stone Cold Steve Austin advised Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens said that he was already sledging during his bouts. When Stone Cold Steve Austin gave him the advice, he just went into overdrive. He said that talking trash became a big part of his in-ring persona. Kevin Owens said that people liked him in that avatar. Owens is considered as one of the best trash talkers in WWE, and his pipebomb on Shane McMahon in 2019 received tremendous response from WWE fans.

Published:
COMMENT
