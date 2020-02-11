WWE WrestleMania 37 To Take Place At Los Angeles In March 2021

On the day of Oscars 2020, WWE took to their social media handles and announced the details of the much-awaited WWE WrestleMania 37. According to the company, WWE WrestleMania 37 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on March 28, 2021.

The trailer launched by WWE reveals that the tagline of WWE WrestleMania 37 is ‘WWE turns Hollywood’. Many believe that Hollywood Hulk Hogan can return and host the mega event.

During the announcement ceremony, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon revealed that he and his team are really excited to bring back WrestleMania to Los Angeles. McMahon added that the company has done a lot of events in the city and is looking to set the bar high. Vince McMahon said that Los Angeles is a city of pop culture and that is why the team had decided to go Hollywood in 2021.

"WrestleMania will set the bar for future sports and entertainment events held at SoFi Stadium as we add this facility to the list of iconic venues that have hosted our pop-culture extravaganza," said Vince McMahon.

#WrestleMania 37 will go Hollywood when it emanates from @SoFiStadium in Los Angeles on March 28, 2021! pic.twitter.com/r3OWRNYddl — WWE (@WWE) February 10, 2020

WWE WrestleMania 37: Other details

In the same week, WWE is scheduled to host WWE NXT TakeOver, Axxess, WWE SmackDown, WWE RAW and the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The company will also host a press conference at SoFi Stadium before WWE WrestleMania 37. Meet and Greet with WWE stars is also scheduled by WWE in the same week.

During a press conference, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti claimed that the city is ready to host WWE WrestleMania 37. Hailing WWE WrestleMania 37 as the one-of-a-kind event, Garcetti said that the event will provide a boost to the economy of the city.

