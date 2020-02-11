The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

WWE WrestleMania 37 To Take Place At Los Angeles In March 2021

WWE News

According to the company's website, WWE WrestleMania 37 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on March 28, 2021. Find out more details.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
WWE WrestleMania 37

On the day of Oscars 2020, WWE took to their social media handles and announced the details of the much-awaited WWE WrestleMania 37. According to the company, WWE WrestleMania 37 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on March 28, 2021.

The trailer launched by WWE reveals that the tagline of WWE WrestleMania 37 is ‘WWE turns Hollywood’. Many believe that Hollywood Hulk Hogan can return and host the mega event.  

Also Read l WWE News: After Edge, Paige hints at WWE comeback in latest Instagram post

During the announcement ceremony, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon revealed that he and his team are really excited to bring back WrestleMania to Los Angeles. McMahon added that the company has done a lot of events in the city and is looking to set the bar high. Vince McMahon said that Los Angeles is a city of pop culture and that is why the team had decided to go Hollywood in 2021.

"WrestleMania will set the bar for future sports and entertainment events held at SoFi Stadium as we add this facility to the list of iconic venues that have hosted our pop-culture extravaganza," said Vince McMahon.

Also Read l WWE news: Vince McMahon has been accused of throwing almonds at WWE writers

Also Read l WWE Throwback: When Edge defeated Randy Orton and became the IC Champion at Vengeance 2004

WWE WrestleMania 37: Other details

In the same week, WWE is scheduled to host WWE NXT TakeOver, Axxess, WWE SmackDown, WWE RAW and the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The company will also host a press conference at SoFi Stadium before WWE WrestleMania 37. Meet and Greet with WWE stars is also scheduled by WWE in the same week.

During a press conference, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti claimed that the city is ready to host WWE WrestleMania 37. Hailing WWE WrestleMania 37 as the one-of-a-kind event, Garcetti said that the event will provide a boost to the economy of the city. 

Also Read l Shayna Baszler channels inner vampire to BITE 'The Man' Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CURRENT LAGA KYA: AAP MOCKS SHAH
ADHIR RANJAN ON CONG DEFEAT
DEF MIN. CONGRATULATES KEJRIWAL
TIME FOR BJP TO INTROSPECT: SWAMY
THAKUR GETS TROLLED BY FANS
GAMBHIR EATS HUMBLE PIE