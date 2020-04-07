WrestleMania In Bollywood: Samir Singh Makes Surprise WrestleMania Revelation

The unfortunate outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic forced WWE to host WrestleMania 36 behind closed doors, but it appears WWE has already planned something bigger for next year’s WrestleMania. Samir Singh, one of the prodigies of The Singh Brothers recently revealed the news that WWE WrestleMania is going to be in Bollywood next year and Indian fans have been buzzing with excitement since. The Singh Brothers recently posted a video from their official social media handle in which Samir Singh is spotted breaking the news to her mother and the WWE Universe in tandem about WrestleMania’s inception into Bollywood.

WWE: Singh Brothers open up about WrestleMania in Bollywood

Samir Singh from The Singh brothers, rushed to his mother to break the news of WrestleMania’s Bollywood advent, but his mother went on to cheer her son without letting him come closer. The mother-son duo made the viewers aware of social distancing norms amidst the global medical crisis while surprising the Indian fans with the WrestleMania news. The video has been making rounds on social media since his revelation.

Over the years, several WWE superstars have shown their interest in Indian fans and Bollywood. Starting from The Undertaker’s cameo in Action Kumar’s 1996 action movie ‘Khiladiyon ka Khiladi’ to Charlotte Flair’s recent dance sessions with actor Varun Dhawan, Bollywood and WWE have come a long way. Since Indian wrestlers are already on their verge of making it big in WWE, The Singh Brothers have revealed the big news of WrestleMania making its way into Bollywood next year. However, WWE is yet to officially confirm the news.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)