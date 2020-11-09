WWE Wrestler Paige's Boyfriend FIGHTS OFF A Stalker Until Cops Showed Up

WWE wrestler Paige had her boyfriend Ronnie Radke to thank after he got hold of a stalker who arrived at their house. The couple shared their ordeal on Twitter and Radke kept hold of the stalker until the cops showed up. Paige described it as one of the scariest incidents of her life.

Also Read: WWE Legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Gets Injured During Training, Reveals MASSIVE Cut

Paige stalker: WWE star fends off stalker attack with boyfriend's help

Ronnie Radke shared photos of police arresting a man, alleging that a stalker had shown up on their front door. The American singer-songwriter said that the man 'got his a** handed to him until the police arrived to save the day'. Paige further added that the stalker alleged that symbols led him to their house and described the ordeal as the scariest thing ever. The WWE star wrote that she was lucky to have Ronnie around the house to protect it.

Also Read: John Cena 'a Romantic', Fell In Love 'at First Sight' With Wife Shay Shariatzadeh: Reports

Scariest thing ever. He told us symbols led him to us. But Ronnie got him in a hold until police got there. Wtf is wrong with people... thank god Ronnie is around to protect our house. Jesus. https://t.co/aexPIEummb — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) November 8, 2020

The Queen of the Ring debuted on WWE’s main roster in 2014 and won her inaugural match to become the youngest Divas Champion in history. However, her career came to a halt due to a series of injuries and suspensions and has been in the news recently after WWE’s crackdown on third-party streaming. Paige officially retired from wrestling in 2018 during an episode of RAW after the WrestleMania. She was twice suspended for violating WWE's 'wellness policy', including for testing postive for an illegal substance.

Ronnie Radke and Paige have had their fair share of problems in recent times, after the latter was 'humiliated' after her reported sex tape was released to the internet. The Norwich-born wrestler, real name Saraya-Jade Bevis, told the New York Post that she had hit rock bottom and was battling depression after hackers laid her private life in tatters. She had also admitted that the humiliation and stress saw her lose all her hair, before a chance meeting with a young fan changed her perspective.

Also Read: Alberto Del Rio Denies Abusing Ex-fiancé Paige: “It Was The Other Way Around”

Bevis life is now the story behind a silver screen film, with Fighting with My Family based on her early wrestling career. The movie features Paige's life from growing up with parents that ran modest wrestling shows to her winning the WWE Diva title on her Raw debut. Fighting with My Family is produced by ex-WWE superstar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and stars Vince Vaughan, Shaun of the Dead's Nick Frost and Game of Thrones star Lena Headey. Stephen Merchant, co-creator of The Office and Extras is also part of the film crew.

Also Read: Stone Cold Steve Austin Documentary Could Be NEXT BIG Project For The Last Dance Producers

(Image Courtesy: Paige Instagram)