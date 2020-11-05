Stone Cold Steve Austin Documentary Could Be NEXT BIG Project For The Last Dance Producers

A documentary on WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin appears to be the next big project undertaken by ESPN's producers after the success of The Last Dance. The 10-part docu-series based on the basketball legend Michael Jordan was released in April, revolving around Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls. The series was a massive success and drawing an average of 5.648 million viewers.

Stone Cold Steve Austin documentary on the way?

Former WWE announcer Lillian Garcia recently revealed that The Last Dance producers have already started working on the Stone Cold Steve Austin documentary, which could be released in 2021. Garcia recently appeared on The Chris Van Vliet Show, where she revealed she was contacted by the WWE to discuss her appearance in the documentary, which was being produced by the wrestling promotion in conjunction with TLD produgcers.

"WWE contacted me and they said the producers from The Last Dance are going to reach out to you,” Garcia told host Chris Van Vleit. “'They want you in their documentary.' It’s crazy because when I got the message I was literally just watching The Last Dance documentary.”

“I said, ‘Jake I’m literally watching your documentary right now, this is amazing.’ I come to find out that they want to do a documentary for Stone Cold Steve Austin and it’s coming out next year," she added.

Stone Cold Steve Austin’s story with the production of The Last Dance, arguably, one of the greatest sports documentaries ever?



Fuck. https://t.co/0KHkNdHHKq — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) November 4, 2020

Aside from Jacob Rogal, no other names from The Last Dance's production team were dropped. Rogal's inclusion in the project is a no-brainer, considering he produced the 2018 documentary based on late WWE superstar, Andre The Giant, which was released by the same name. Rogal also served as the assistant producer in one of the episodes of Legendary Nights, a documentary focused on the exploits of several boxing greats including Sugar Ray Leonard, George Foreman and Evander Holyfield.

It remains unclear if TLD director Jason Hehir will be directing Stone Cold's upcoming docu-series. While Lillian Garcia confirmed that the documentary is set to come out in 2021, a release date for the same is yet to be announced. Details of the production of the documentary have also been kept under the wraps.

The documentary will likely feature several unheard stories from the Rattlesnake's legendary career in the WWE between 1989 and 2003. The WWE Hall of Famer is widely regarded as the biggest names in WWE from the Attitude Era. Injuries cut-short his wrestling career, post which he till date continues to make sporadic appearances in the company.

(Image Credits: WWE)