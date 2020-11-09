Alberto Del Rio Denies Abusing Ex-fiancé Paige: “It Was The Other Way Around”

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio - real name Jose Alberto Rodriguez Chucuan - recently talked to TMZ where he denied allegations that he physically assaulted his ex-fiancé Page - real name Saraya-Jade Bevis - during their tumultuous relationship which ended in late 2017. A few days ago, the former WWE Divas’ champion appeared on GAW TV, where she accused Del Rio of mentally and physically abusing her. She claimed that the 43-year-old kept her locked in rooms for hours, “beat her a** every couple of minutes” and did a bunch of “crazy things” to her almost every day.

Also Read l Paige Instagram: Paige Sends Monetary Aid To Fans Struggling Amid COVID Lockdown

Alberto Del Rio and Paige relationship: Del Rio denies abusing Paige

While responding to Paige's allegations, Alberto Del Rio accused Paige of lying and claimed that she was actually the aggressor in their relationship. He claimed he has proof that Paige assaulted him and is thinking of taking legal action against her for defamation. During the interview with GAW TV, Paige said "karma is a real thing" while reacting to Del Rio's indictment by a grand jury on ‘one count of kidnapping and four counts of sexual assault based on allegations of abuse’ from a different woman, per News 4 San Antonio.

"It was the other way around. I have the evidence. Not just words," Alberto Del Rio told TMZ.

Also Read l Paige Instagram: Paige Sends Heartfelt Message To Triple H On NXT Throwback

Alberto Del Rio and Paige relationship: Del Rio, Paige’s last WWE appearances

Alberto Del Rio’s most recent WWE stint ended in September 2016 after he started having some contract-related problems with the mega promotion. He last fight was against John Cena on a SmackDown Live show where he lost via pinfall. Paige, on the other hand, retired from in-ring competition in April 2018 due to neck injury. However, she remained with the company and since then has done various roles backstage.

Also Read l Alberto Del Rio assault: Del Rio Reveals Talks With WWE To Make Shocking Comeback

After splitting up with Alberto Del Rio, Paige started dating Reverse lead singer Ronnie Radke and the two have been in a relationship since then. Her recent in-ring appearance came on the March 20, 2020 episode of WWE SmackDown, where she announced the six-way elimination match for WrestleMania 36. However, the match was later turned into a five-way after Dana Brooke was removed from the event. Bayley won the match by defeating Lacey Evans, Naomi, Sasha Banks, and Tamina, retaining her title.

Also Read l Alberto Del Rio assault: Del Rio Arrested For Sexual Assault, Mugshot Released

Image Source: WWE.com