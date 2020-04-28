WWE's 5 Most Electrifying Entrance Themes Ft. John Cena, Triple H And Others; Watch

WWE superstars know exactly how to thrill their fans and as soon as they step inside the ring, are known to be capable of changing the entire rhythm in the arena. WWE superstars have been unveiling some deadly yet exciting stunts inside the ring since the very first day and have managed to create one of the biggest global fanbases over the years. WWE has never hesitated in organising larger than life situations to entertain their fans and superstar entrances are one such instance. Throughout the years, WWE has dedicated particular titantrons to each of their wrestlers and have often organised grand entries on special occasions. Here's a look at five most electrifying entries in the history of WWE.

WWE: Five most electrifying entries in the history of WWE

WWE entrance themes: John Cena at WrestleMania 25

John Cena is regarded as one of the biggest superstars in the history of WWE and to cement his iconic status, WWE decided to organise a grand entrance for him at WrestleMania 25. John Cena appeared into the arena with an army of his own, where every single person welcoming him was dressed as John Cena. While the John Cena Army entered first, the WWE veteran made his way into the arena at the final moment and thrilled everyone in attendance.

WWE entrance themes: Triple H at WrestleMania 30

Triple H faced Daniel Bryan in a nail-biting contest at WrestleMania 30. Though Triple H went on to lose the fight, his grand entrance stole the show on the night. Triple H arrived in a well-decorated shield and was accompanied by Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. Triple H made his way into the arena as a king in an entrance that can only be described as regal.

WWE entrance themes: The Rock at WrestleMania 32

The Rock returned to the WWE Universe at WrestleMania 32 and did it in one of the best ways possible. WWE staged a grand entrance for The Rock and the WWE veteran did not disappoint his fans. The Rock went on to make an electrifying entrance before facing Erick Rowan inside the ring, and later had John Cena for company.

WWE entrance themes: Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 32

'The Boss' paved her way into the AT&T Stadium alongside her cousin, Snoop Dog. The WWE universe was dealt a major surprise as Snoop Dog went on to perform a live song during Sasha Bank’s entrance which is still considered to be one of the greatest entries in the entire history of WWE. It was a treat for WWE fans as they got to enjoy Snoop Dog’s live performance along with WrestleMania 32.

WWE entrance themes: Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31

Brock Lesnar has been known to lay waste to wrestlers in the ring, but potentially laid waste to every other entrance theme at WrestleMania 31. 'The Beast Incarnate' marked his entrance amid fire shots in an open-air stadium. However, Brock Lesnar lost his belt by the end of the night.

Image courtesy: WWE.com