WWE Confirms Wrestler Has Tested Positive For COVID-19 At Performance Center

Though the COVID-19 pandemic could not stop WWE from hosting live events amid the crisis, officials recently reported that one of their wrestlers tested positive for coronavirus at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE announced the news on Tuesday, in what will be another blow to the availability of wrestlers and the financial security of the promotion. WWE released an official statement where they stated that a “developmental talent” from the Performance Center has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under medical care.

WWE News: WWE confirms wrestler tested positive for COVID-19

The associate medical director of WWE, Jeffery Dugas broke the news for the fans via an official statement. Bleacher Report published the statement where Jeffery Dugas was quoted as saying, “A developmental talent, who was last on-site at WWE’s training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19. Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company’s performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on-site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has already forced WWE to host their live events at the Performance Center. WWE's biggest event, WrestleMania 36 was also hosted behind closed doors for the first time in history. Unlike other sports organisations, WWE did not call off their events. They continued broadcasting live events for the fans.

WWE News: Which WWE wrestler has coronavirus?

WWE officials have not disclosed the name of the wrestler who has contracted the virus. However, the query of “Which WWE wrestler has Coronavirus” appears to be floating amongst the WWE fan base throughout. He/She is seemingly not an A-listed superstar since officials have labelled the person as a “developmental talent” at the Performance Center. According to reports, WWE is planning to reveal the recent developments via a press release in the next few days.

Image courtesy: WWE.com