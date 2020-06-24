What Happened When Brock Lesnar Broke The Undertaker's Iconic WrestleMania Streak?

The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak was one to behold, with WWE superstars wary of their fate every time they stepped in the ring at WrestleMania to face 'The Phenom'. Brock Lesnar, who developed a reputation for himself by swimming against the tide in WWE, appeared to pay little attention to that iconic streak in 2014. At WrestleMania 30, the WWE universe witnessed the unthinkable when The Undertaker lost to Brock Lesnar on April 6, 2014.

The Undertaker vs Brock Lesnar contest not only ended The Undertaker’s unbeaten WrestleMania streak, but it also gave birth to an intense rivalry between the veterans, one that went on for quite some time. However, when Undertaker lost a WrestleMania match for the first time in 2014 (The Undertaker vs Brock Lesnar), the entire WWE fanbase was stunned. It was one of the major upsets in the history of WWE, and wrestling fans still reminisce the moment like it happened yesterday. While netizens and WWE fans from all over the world expressed their resentment towards the conclusion of The Undertaker vs Brock Lesnar matchup, a hush fell over the Superdome after Brock Lesnar defeated The Undertaker in front of a packed crowd.

The Undertaker vs Brock Lesnar: How the Superdome reacted to The Undertaker vs Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30

The Undertaker vs Brock Lesnar matchup saw both men pushing each other to the limit inside the ring. For the first time in the history of WWE, The Undertaker received severe punishment at a WrestleMania event. However, he still managed to outclass Brock Lesnar on several occasions, almost picking up the win. However, the WWE universe was in for a massive shock after Brock Lesnar pinned down The Undertaker clean in front of a reported crowd of 75,167 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Though WWE instantly plays the titantron of the winning superstar after every contest, WrestleMania 30 bucked that trend.

The Superdome and the WWE universe was left to mourn Brock Lesnar breaking one of the greatest streaks in the history of sports entertainment. Although Brock Lesnar left the arena after winning one of the biggest fights of his WWE career, The Undertaker remained inside the ring. ‘The Phenom’ appeared speechless as he did not interact with anyone.

However, after a few moments, the audience started to cheer for The Undertaker and applauded him for putting on an incredible show. It has been more than six years since the fight took place but WWE fans continue to recall it to this day. Although the Undertaker vs Brock Lesnar matchup has reared its head a number of times since, The Undertaker vs Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30 remains etched in the minds of the WWE faithful.

