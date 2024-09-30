sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Govinda shot in leg | Justice for Abhaya | J&K Polls | Israel-Hezbollah War |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • 2036 Olympic Vision: Indian Army hosts sports conclave to align efforts

Published 23:53 IST, September 30th 2024

2036 Olympic Vision: Indian Army hosts sports conclave to align efforts

The Army hosted the much-anticipated conclave, highlighting its role in India's sporting ecosystem. As India sets its sight on hosting the 2036 Olympics, the Army Sports Conclave serves as a crucial platform to align efforts and contribute to this national mission, it added.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Indian Army sports conclave
Indian Army sports conclave | Image: ADGPI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

23:53 IST, September 30th 2024