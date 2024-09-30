Published 23:53 IST, September 30th 2024
2036 Olympic Vision: Indian Army hosts sports conclave to align efforts
The Army hosted the much-anticipated conclave, highlighting its role in India's sporting ecosystem. As India sets its sight on hosting the 2036 Olympics, the Army Sports Conclave serves as a crucial platform to align efforts and contribute to this national mission, it added.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian Army sports conclave | Image: ADGPI
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
23:53 IST, September 30th 2024