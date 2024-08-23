sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Ukraine | Space Day | #JusticeforAbhaya | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar to play in Women's Open at iconic Old Course in St Andrews

Published 13:32 IST, August 23rd 2024

Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar to play in Women's Open at iconic Old Course in St Andrews

The Women's Open, which carries a purse of USD 9 million, one of the biggest in the sport, will see the return of the Women's Major to St. Andrews for the first time since 2013, when Stacey Lewis won the title.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Indian golfer Aditi Ashok
Indian golfer Aditi Ashok | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

13:32 IST, August 23rd 2024