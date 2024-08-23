Published 13:32 IST, August 23rd 2024
Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar to play in Women's Open at iconic Old Course in St Andrews
The Women's Open, which carries a purse of USD 9 million, one of the biggest in the sport, will see the return of the Women's Major to St. Andrews for the first time since 2013, when Stacey Lewis won the title.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian golfer Aditi Ashok | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
13:32 IST, August 23rd 2024