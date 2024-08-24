Published 00:18 IST, August 24th 2024
Auburn QB Payton Thorne Returns for Year 2 Surrounded By A More Talented Supporting Cast
Thorne’s pedestrian passing numbers, lack of consistent targets and sometimes poor pass protection helped send the Tigers to their third straight losing record last season.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne | Image: Associated Press
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
00:18 IST, August 24th 2024