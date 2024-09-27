Published 14:37 IST, September 27th 2024

Athletics bid emotional farewell to Oakland Coliseum that they called home since 1968

Mark Kotsay treated this moment, this daunting day , like the World Series he has never had as a player or manager. Kotsay fought tears, just like so many others Thursday, as the A's bid an emotional farewell to their beloved Coliseum they've called home since 1968