Published 11:12 IST, September 28th 2024
Tigers clinch AL wild card with 4-1 win over White Sox, ending decade-long postseason drought
Detroit clinched a spot in the playoffs with a 4-1 win over the Chicago White Sox, who set a modern major league record with their 121st loss.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Detroit Tigers outfielder Parker Meadows celebrates after the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, in Detroit. | Image: AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
