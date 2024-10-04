sb.scorecardresearch
Atlanta Dream fire Tanisha Wright in WNBA's 3rd coach firing since playoffs began

The Atlanta Dream have fired coach Tanisha Wright after three seasons, the franchise announced Wednesday. The Dream lost both years in the opening round of the postseason, including to New York last month.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Tanisha Wright
Atlanta Dream head coach Tanisha Wright reacts during the first half of a first-round WNBA basketball playoff game against the New York Liberty | Image: AP Photo/Adam Hunger
06:31 IST, October 4th 2024