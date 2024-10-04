Published 06:31 IST, October 4th 2024
Atlanta Dream fire Tanisha Wright in WNBA's 3rd coach firing since playoffs began
The Atlanta Dream have fired coach Tanisha Wright after three seasons, the franchise announced Wednesday. The Dream lost both years in the opening round of the postseason, including to New York last month.
Atlanta Dream head coach Tanisha Wright reacts during the first half of a first-round WNBA basketball playoff game against the New York Liberty | Image: AP Photo/Adam Hunger
