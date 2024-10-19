sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:59 IST, October 19th 2024

DeMar DeRozan's book on mental health adds to the conversation that he helped start in the NBA

For DeMar DeRozan, this path toward improved mental health started with writing a tweet.It led to him writing a book. Being in Sacramento isn’t the only new part of DeRozan’s story entering this NBA season.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
DeMar DeRozan
DeMar DeRozan arrives at the premiere of "Starting 5" on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles | Image: AP Photo
