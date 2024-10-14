sb.scorecardresearch
Published 06:44 IST, October 14th 2024

Laney-Hamilton was difference maker for the Liberty in win over Lynx that evened WNBA Finals 1-1

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton has been working her way back for the last six weeks since she returned from having surgery on her right knee.The Liberty guard looked like her pre-surgery self Sunday, scoring 20 points in New York's 80-66 win over Minnesota that evened the WNBA Finals series 1-1.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Betnijah Laney-Hamilton
Betnijah Laney-Hamilton | Image: AP
