Published 11:58 IST, October 4th 2024
LeBron James, Anthony Davis will play in Lakers' first preseason games in Palm Springs, Redick says
LeBron James and Anthony Davis will play at some point during the Los Angeles Lakers ' first two preseason games this weekend, getting the two superstars back to work quickly after a busy summer that included Olympic gold.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
LeBron James | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
11:58 IST, October 4th 2024