Published 13:15 IST, September 16th 2024
Betts has tiebreaking RBI single in seven-run 9th inning as Dodgers beat Braves 9-2
Mookie Betts had a tiebreaking RBI single with two outs in a seven-run ninth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 9-2 on Sunday night.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Betts has tiebreaking RBI single in seven-run 9th inning as Dodgers beat Braves 9-2 | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:15 IST, September 16th 2024