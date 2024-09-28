sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:20 IST, September 28th 2024

Bihar to promote native sports like Gulel, and Gilli danda

Popular street sports like 'gulel' (slingshot) and 'gilli danda' (tip cat) will be the flavour of a cultural and sports festival being organised by the Bihar government next month.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Gulel', 'gilli danda' contests in Bihar to promote native sports
Gulel', 'gilli danda' contests in Bihar to promote native sports | Image: Indian Gilli Danda Federation
  • 3 min read
18:20 IST, September 28th 2024