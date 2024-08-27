sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nabanna March Protest | Russia-Ukraine war | Israel-Hamas | Mpox | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Braves bash Twins starter Bailey Ober before storm delay and then breeze to 10-6 victory

Published 21:42 IST, August 27th 2024

Braves bash Twins starter Bailey Ober before storm delay and then breeze to 10-6 victory

— Matt Olson hit a three-run homer and a two-run double for Atlanta in the first two innings against Bailey Ober before the game was stopped by a thunderstorm, and the Atlanta Braves beat the sputtering Minnesota Twins 10-6 on Monday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher AJ Smith- Shawver
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher AJ Smith- Shawver | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

21:42 IST, August 27th 2024