Published 21:42 IST, August 27th 2024

Braves bash Twins starter Bailey Ober before storm delay and then breeze to 10-6 victory

— Matt Olson hit a three-run homer and a two-run double for Atlanta in the first two innings against Bailey Ober before the game was stopped by a thunderstorm, and the Atlanta Braves beat the sputtering Minnesota Twins 10-6 on Monday night.