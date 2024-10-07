Published 20:08 IST, October 7th 2024
Bronny James hails 'new beginnings' in NBA debut, and LeBron is proud. They could play together next
Bronny James said his famous father gave him encouragement and advice after his NBA preseason debut with the Los Angeles Lakers.LeBron James also made it clear he's proud of his son as they move toward another chance to play together on Sunday night.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
LeBron James and Bronny James | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
20:08 IST, October 7th 2024