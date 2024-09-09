Published 23:15 IST, September 9th 2024
Browns tight end David Njoku could miss weeks with ankle injury suffered in season-opening loss
Browns tight end David Njoku could miss several weeks with a sprained ankle suffered in Sunday's season-opening loss to Dallas, another concern for a Cleveland offense with multiple issues.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Browns tight end David Njoku could miss weeks with ankle injury suffered in season-opening loss | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:15 IST, September 9th 2024