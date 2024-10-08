sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kolkata Horror | Army Jawans Kidnapped In J&K | Nasrallah's Successor Killed | Election Results | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Carpenter's 3-run homer off Clase sends gritty Tigers to 3-0 win over Guardians in Game 2 of ALDS

Published 14:43 IST, October 8th 2024

Carpenter's 3-run homer off Clase sends gritty Tigers to 3-0 win over Guardians in Game 2 of ALDS

Kerry Carpenter hit a three-run homer off Cleveland's All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase in the ninth inning, and the Detroit Tigers stunned the Guardians 3-0 in Game 2 on Monday to even their AL Division Series at one game apiece.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Travis Bazzana
An image of Travis Bazzana is shown on the video board after the Cleveland Guardians selected Bazzana, the first overall pick in the MLB baseball draft, in Fort Worth, Texas | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:43 IST, October 8th 2024